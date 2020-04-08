5596 Dogwood Forest Dr

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW. Price reduced. Beautiful Cape Cod on in the country on 1.26 acres in highly desirable Millwood neighborhood. Open, flowing floor plan with fireplacee, hardwood floors, crown moulding & ceiling fans, spacious Dining Area & bright Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, pantry, breakfast bar . First floor bedroom with walk-in closet & hardwood floors, full baths on each level, 2 bedrooms & a large Bonus Room, Laundry/Mud Room & attached Garage all offering the utmost in comfortable livability & southern grace. This is on a well and there is no water bill.