Amenities

granite counters fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters Property Amenities

Quiet neighborhood, no thru traffic, close to highways, across Ox Rd to GMU. Beautiful 5 bedroom plus den with three full baths & powder room. Granite and SS appl. Fireplace in 2 story family room. Bedrm, Media, Den &. Rec room in walk out basement. New paint & carpet, Catwalk to master & view into family room. Nice back yard Southern exposure - Significant discount for longer than 12 month lease