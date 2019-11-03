All apartments in George Mason
Last updated November 3 2019 at 4:15 AM

4211 BUMBRY TERRACE

4211 Bumbry Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4211 Bumbry Terrace, George Mason, VA 22030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful End Unit, 3-Level Townhome (Finished 1,840 SF) with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms Conveniently Located in Quiet Community in Fairfax. Open Main Floor with Spacious Living and Dining Rooms. Kitchen with Granite Countertops Leads to Deck. 3 Bedrooms on First Level and 1 Bedroom on Ground Level. Rec Room/General Room on Ground Level Leads to Patio in a Fenced Yard. Great Schools. Close to Fair Oak Mall, Restaurants, Fairfax Corner, and Vienna Metro Center. Easy Access to Route 66, 29 and 50. Move-in Ready Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE have any available units?
4211 BUMBRY TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in George Mason, VA.
What amenities does 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE have?
Some of 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
4211 BUMBRY TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in George Mason.
Does 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE offer parking?
No, 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE have a pool?
No, 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4211 BUMBRY TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
