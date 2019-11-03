4211 BUMBRY TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful End Unit, 3-Level Townhome (Finished 1,840 SF) with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms Conveniently Located in Quiet Community in Fairfax. Open Main Floor with Spacious Living and Dining Rooms. Kitchen with Granite Countertops Leads to Deck. 3 Bedrooms on First Level and 1 Bedroom on Ground Level. Rec Room/General Room on Ground Level Leads to Patio in a Fenced Yard. Great Schools. Close to Fair Oak Mall, Restaurants, Fairfax Corner, and Vienna Metro Center. Easy Access to Route 66, 29 and 50. Move-in Ready Now.