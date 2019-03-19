16196 Braddock Road

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Welcome to the "House Above the Barn" at MEA Haven Farm, a working horse farm nestled in the rolling hills of Aldie VA only minutes from historic Middleburg, Upperville, Leesburg and other quaint townships in the heart of Virginias Horse Country, yet only 25 miles from our Nations Capital. The house is equipped with central heat and A/C, washer/dryer, FIOS wireless internet, breakfast nook that could easily transform into a work station. Additionally, a printer is provided for your convenience.

Amenities also include a fully equipped kitchen with a full size refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, Keurig, blender, utensils, serving ware and bake ware.

The spacious master bedroom provides a king bed, a Smart TV,large master bathroom and a Jacuzzi.

Bedroom 2 provides a double bed, Smart TV, and a full bath room.

Bedroom 3 also has a double bed, Smart TV 1/2 bathroom.

A BBQ grill with a table and plenty of seats can be found under the large shade trees for gatherings.

Pets are welcome on a case by case situation.

Horse stalls may be available for an extra monthly fee. Please contact me regarding the availability.