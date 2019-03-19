All apartments in George Mason
George Mason, VA
16196 Braddock Road
16196 Braddock Road

16196 Braddock Road · No Longer Available
Location

16196 Braddock Road, George Mason, VA 22030

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Welcome to the &quot;House Above the Barn&quot; at MEA Haven Farm, a working horse farm nestled in the rolling hills of Aldie VA only minutes from historic Middleburg, Upperville, Leesburg and other quaint townships in the heart of Virginias Horse Country, yet only 25 miles from our Nations Capital. The house is equipped with central heat and A/C, washer/dryer, FIOS wireless internet, breakfast nook that could easily transform into a work station. Additionally, a printer is provided for your convenience.
Amenities also include a fully equipped kitchen with a full size refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, Keurig, blender, utensils, serving ware and bake ware.
The spacious master bedroom provides a king bed, a Smart TV,large master bathroom and a Jacuzzi.
Bedroom 2 provides a double bed, Smart TV, and a full bath room.
Bedroom 3 also has a double bed, Smart TV 1/2 bathroom.
A BBQ grill with a table and plenty of seats can be found under the large shade trees for gatherings.
Pets are welcome on a case by case situation.
Horse stalls may be available for an extra monthly fee. Please contact me regarding the availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16196 Braddock Road have any available units?
16196 Braddock Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in George Mason, VA.
What amenities does 16196 Braddock Road have?
Some of 16196 Braddock Road's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16196 Braddock Road currently offering any rent specials?
16196 Braddock Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16196 Braddock Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 16196 Braddock Road is pet friendly.
Does 16196 Braddock Road offer parking?
Yes, 16196 Braddock Road offers parking.
Does 16196 Braddock Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16196 Braddock Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16196 Braddock Road have a pool?
No, 16196 Braddock Road does not have a pool.
Does 16196 Braddock Road have accessible units?
No, 16196 Braddock Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16196 Braddock Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16196 Braddock Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16196 Braddock Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16196 Braddock Road has units with air conditioning.

