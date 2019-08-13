All apartments in George Mason
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:38 AM

11319 BULOVA LANE

11319 Bulova Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11319 Bulova Lane, George Mason, VA 22030

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
carpet
Location! Location! Location! Terrific North Facing Home in a Great Established Neighborhood with lots of Privacy!Well-kept Brick front over 4100 Square feet Single Family Home backing to 52 acre Fairfax Villa Parkland! Rare 4 fully finished levels with 5 Bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom and 2 car garage! Bright Main Level with open floor plan with Hardwood, Carpet and Gas Fireplace. Gourmet Eat-in Kit with Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple & Corian. Spacious Master Suite with Sitting Room & Luxury Bathroom; fantastic 4th level Teen Suite or Office with Full Bathroom. Fully Finished Basement with Large Recreation Room, Wet Bar and 5th Bedroom with spacious Full Bath. Walk-up to Wooded Yard. Deck & Stone Patio for outdoor enjoyment. Perfect for Entertaining! All the Lawn Maintenance, Trash Removal and Snow Removal is included in the HOA! Maintenance free! Great Schools! Beautiful Exclusive Community! Move in Ready! A MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11319 BULOVA LANE have any available units?
11319 BULOVA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in George Mason, VA.
What amenities does 11319 BULOVA LANE have?
Some of 11319 BULOVA LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11319 BULOVA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11319 BULOVA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11319 BULOVA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11319 BULOVA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in George Mason.
Does 11319 BULOVA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11319 BULOVA LANE offers parking.
Does 11319 BULOVA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11319 BULOVA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11319 BULOVA LANE have a pool?
No, 11319 BULOVA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 11319 BULOVA LANE have accessible units?
No, 11319 BULOVA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11319 BULOVA LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11319 BULOVA LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11319 BULOVA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11319 BULOVA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
