11319 BULOVA LANE

Location! Location! Location! Terrific North Facing Home in a Great Established Neighborhood with lots of Privacy!Well-kept Brick front over 4100 Square feet Single Family Home backing to 52 acre Fairfax Villa Parkland! Rare 4 fully finished levels with 5 Bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom and 2 car garage! Bright Main Level with open floor plan with Hardwood, Carpet and Gas Fireplace. Gourmet Eat-in Kit with Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple & Corian. Spacious Master Suite with Sitting Room & Luxury Bathroom; fantastic 4th level Teen Suite or Office with Full Bathroom. Fully Finished Basement with Large Recreation Room, Wet Bar and 5th Bedroom with spacious Full Bath. Walk-up to Wooded Yard. Deck & Stone Patio for outdoor enjoyment. Perfect for Entertaining! All the Lawn Maintenance, Trash Removal and Snow Removal is included in the HOA! Maintenance free! Great Schools! Beautiful Exclusive Community! Move in Ready! A MUST SEE!!