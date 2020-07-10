8312 Tenbrook Dr

Amenities
Beautifully maintained 3 level Family-home located in Broad Run Oaks neighborhood; walking distance from Virginia gateway shopping center. Convenient to shopping, dining, and major commuting routes 66, 29, and route 234. Spacious living room and separate dining room. Large master suite with a spacious bathroom. Fully finished walkout basement with new flooring. Basement has another large room that can be used as a bedroom or recreation room. Large storage space in the basement. Two car garage and street parking. Beautifully maintained fenced, backyard. Includes full access to clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Great Location! Minutes from 66 & Virginia Gateway shopping center. If interested please schedule a tour.
