8312 Tenbrook Dr
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:55 PM

8312 Tenbrook Dr

8312 Tenbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8312 Tenbrook Drive, Gainesville, VA 20155
Broad Run Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Available 12/01/19 House for rent - Property Id: 171221

Beautifully maintained 3 level Family-home located in Broad Run Oaks neighborhood; walking distance from Virginia gateway shopping center. Convenient to shopping, dining, and major commuting routes 66, 29, and route 234. Spacious living room and separate dining room. Large master suite with a spacious bathroom. Fully finished walkout basement with new flooring. Basement has another large room that can be used as a bedroom or recreation room. Large storage space in the basement. Two car garage and street parking. Beautifully maintained fenced, backyard. Includes full access to clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Great Location! Minutes from 66 & Virginia Gateway shopping center. If interested please schedule a tour.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8312 Tenbrook Dr have any available units?
8312 Tenbrook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 8312 Tenbrook Dr have?
Some of 8312 Tenbrook Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8312 Tenbrook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8312 Tenbrook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8312 Tenbrook Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8312 Tenbrook Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8312 Tenbrook Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8312 Tenbrook Dr offers parking.
Does 8312 Tenbrook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8312 Tenbrook Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8312 Tenbrook Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8312 Tenbrook Dr has a pool.
Does 8312 Tenbrook Dr have accessible units?
No, 8312 Tenbrook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8312 Tenbrook Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8312 Tenbrook Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8312 Tenbrook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8312 Tenbrook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

