Gainesville, VA
15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:49 AM

15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR

15112 Windy Hollow Circle · (866) 677-6937
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments under $2,000
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

15112 Windy Hollow Circle, Gainesville, VA 20155
Lake Manassas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Opportunity knocking for a renovated single family Lake Manassas colonial for new occupancy * * Winchester Homes "Barcroft model" featuring 5 upper level bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage * Hardwoods * Ceramic tile * Family room gas fireplace * Ceiling fans * Six panel doors * Custom moldings * Custom blinds * Master suite offers private luxury bath, walk in closet * Custom deck * Newer roof & siding * * Pets are case to case basis, call listing agent with pet details * * GREAT rental value!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR have any available units?
15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR have?
Some of 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR currently offering any rent specials?
15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR is pet friendly.
Does 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR offer parking?
Yes, 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR offers parking.
Does 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR have a pool?
No, 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR does not have a pool.
Does 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR have accessible units?
No, 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
