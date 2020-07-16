15112 WINDY HOLLOW CIR

Amenities
Opportunity knocking for a renovated single family Lake Manassas colonial for new occupancy * * Winchester Homes "Barcroft model" featuring 5 upper level bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage * Hardwoods * Ceramic tile * Family room gas fireplace * Ceiling fans * Six panel doors * Custom moldings * Custom blinds * Master suite offers private luxury bath, walk in closet * Custom deck * Newer roof & siding * * Pets are case to case basis, call listing agent with pet details * * GREAT rental value!!