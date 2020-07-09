All apartments in Gainesville
10541 TURNING GRASS WAY
Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:12 PM

10541 TURNING GRASS WAY

10541 Turning Grass Way · No Longer Available
Location

10541 Turning Grass Way, Gainesville, VA 20155
Somerset

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
Beautiful home in Somerset Crossing. Hardwood floors on main level with 2 story foyer and open concept living. Upgraded stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with small island. Family Room is off kitchen with fireplace and built in wiring for flat screen TV. Laundry Room is off kitchen . Basement has large rec room with built-in surround sound speakers and plenty of room to designate living areas plus a full bath. Upper level Master Bath has had recent renovation and 4 ample size bedrooms. (Excellent credit and stable work history required. No pets! The owner does not participate in the voucher program.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY have any available units?
10541 TURNING GRASS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, VA.
What amenities does 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY have?
Some of 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
10541 TURNING GRASS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY offer parking?
No, 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY have a pool?
No, 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY have accessible units?
Yes, 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY has accessible units.
Does 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 10541 TURNING GRASS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

