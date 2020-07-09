10541 Turning Grass Way, Gainesville, VA 20155 Somerset
Beautiful home in Somerset Crossing. Hardwood floors on main level with 2 story foyer and open concept living. Upgraded stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with small island. Family Room is off kitchen with fireplace and built in wiring for flat screen TV. Laundry Room is off kitchen . Basement has large rec room with built-in surround sound speakers and plenty of room to designate living areas plus a full bath. Upper level Master Bath has had recent renovation and 4 ample size bedrooms. (Excellent credit and stable work history required. No pets! The owner does not participate in the voucher program.)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
