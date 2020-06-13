Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

48 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fredericksburg, VA

Finding an apartment in Fredericksburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringin...
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Crossroads Station
3120 Crossroads Station Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
953 sqft
The Perfect Stop. You Have Arrived. Take A Virtual Tour Today! Here’s your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Fredericksburg, VA--the brand new Crossroads Station Apartments.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
15 Units Available
Mark at Salem Station
11132 Sunburst Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1196 sqft
Situated in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg with access to historic sites and Loriella Park. Luxury community includes pool and sundeck. Units feature washer and dryer, energy efficient kitchen and storage.
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
12 Units Available
Breezewood
10502 Rising Ridge Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
990 sqft
Breezewood offers relaxing resort-style living and we know that you are selective when it comes to leisure time. This is why Breezewood was designed to allow you to take full advantage of your surroundings.
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
203 Units Available
The Kingson
4900 Allertow Rd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1461 sqft
Inspired Living. It all comes down to balance. So, at the end of the day, leave the cares of work and come home to relax in one of our one, two or three bedroom apartments near downtown Fredericksburg.
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
16 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$926
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
5 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,042
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
$
18 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Kilburn Crossing
6601 Charmed Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1375 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances and gourmet kitchen. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, car wash area and volleyball court. Excellent location close to Route 3, I-95 and Virginia Railway Express.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
27 Units Available
Silver Collection at Cosner’s Corner
9500 Silver Collection Circle, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1398 sqft
Resort-style living in Cosner East. Apartments equipped with top-of-the-line features which include quartz countertops, wood plank flooring and over-sized shower heads. Community boasts massive clubhouse alongside yoga studios and a private spa.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Celebrate Virginia
39 Units Available
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Abberly at Southpoint
10500 Abberly Village Ln, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You’re invited to experience life through a new point of view–the Abberly at Southpoint way! Located in Fredericksburg, VA, our upscale community offers luxury one, two, and three-bedroom apartments that take your lifestyle to a whole new level.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
SELF-GUIDED AND VIRTUAL TOURS ARE AVAILABLE TODAY! (Based on availability) Even though our doors are closed, we are still open and here for you. Please call or email us for more information.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
802 Littlepage Street
802 Littlepage Street, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
802 Littlepage Street Available 08/05/20 DOWNTOWN FREDERICKSBURG - BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED - Fully renovated duplex. Beautiful hardwood floors, family room & separate kitchen/dining room. Granite kitchen counters with stainless steel appliances.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1409 Hearthstone Dr
1409 Hearthstone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2592 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 Br in Village of Idlewild! Beautiful and spacious at 2,592 sq. ft. master suite, washer, dryer, patio out back w/1 car garage street access. Close to I-95, shopping, schools, downtown Fredericksburg, unfinished basement great for storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
222 Hillcrest Dr Unit A
222 Hillcrest Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Cozy brick duplex (FRONT unit) Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. wood floor throughout, LARGE backyard. Gravel driveway parking.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1702 WASHINGTON AVENUE
1702 Washington Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$895
625 sqft
Duplex on Washington Avenue in the City! 1 bedroom 1.5 bath. Single applicants must complete separate applications. Available 4/2/16. Owner will only consider 1 small pet.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1304 GILMORE STREET
1304 Gilmore St, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
2092 sqft
DUE TO COVID-19, showings are extremely limited to after 4 pm mon-fri and no showings on weekends do to health concerns. Mask MUST be worn.Welcome to 1304 Gilmore. Fabulous one year young 3 level Town home in Fredericksburg City.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
222 HILLCREST DRIVE
222 Hillcrest Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
CHARMING brick duplex Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. LARGE shared backyard. Gravel driveway parking. Close to Downtown, 95, VRE, commuter lot and much more! Dogs-CBC/ NO CATS.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Fredericksburg
1 Unit Available
701 CAROLINE STREET
701 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
6070 sqft
The Virginia House, circa 1776 brimming with character but updated to offer all the modern conveniences you depend on. The lower level presents an amazing separate work from home office space or In-Law Suite.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1618 COLLEGE AVENUE
1618 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
UPSTAIRS APARTMENT. SEPARATE LIVING/SEPARATE ENTRANCE. Washer and Dryer in unit. Wood Floors. Pets are case by case- owner prefers ONE CAT ONLY NO DOGS. Washer and dryer. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn service is included in rent. NO COSIGNERS.
City Guide for Fredericksburg, VA

City Guide for Fredericksburg, VA

Hey, there, ladies and gents of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Rumor going around the interwebs these days is you're in the market for a fancy new Fredericksburg apartment for rent. Sound about right? Great! Luckily, you've come to the right place, because you'll find the crème de la crème of Fredericksburg rentals in this handy little apartment finder we've pieced together for you.

Apartments, townhomes, and rental houses in Fredericksburg run the gamut from cheap to steep, giving big ballers and bargain hunters alike a variety of options. Luckily, even some of the most modestly priced rentals in Fredericksburg come equipped with dynamo amenities (it’s a technical term), including patios/balconies, swimming pools, free Wi-Fi, and covered parking. If you have a couple grand to spare, you can live it up in a luxury apartment loaded with all sorts of cool bells and whistles (fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, in-unit washers/dryers, gyms, clubhouses etc). Sound like a good fit for you? Just arm yourself with the renting basics (proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a cosigner if your credit history suggests you consider bills optional), and you’ll be living it up in the Fredericksburg rental of your dreams in no time!

Looking for a pet-friendly rental in Fredericksburg? Sadly, they aren’t exactly a dime a dozen, so don’t hesitate to seal the deal when you’re lucky enough to come across one. On the bright side, short-term leasing deals and furnished apartments are amply available, and most apartment complexes – including a few within walking distance of the University of Mary Washington campus – have vacancies year-round. Also, keep in mind that move in specials pop up all the time in Fredericksburg and besides, rent prices aren’t exactly etched in stone anyway (so remember to bring your bargaining skills to the table when you’re ready to negotiate the terms of a lease).

A unique historic town, Fredericksburg is home to some of Old Dominion’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. So what are you waiting for? Start clicking away for your dream dwellings in Fredericksburg and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fredericksburg, VA

Finding an apartment in Fredericksburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

