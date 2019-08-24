Two Level Home..Hardwood/Laminate Flooring in Living-Dining Area with Fireplace...Kitchen with Breakfast Area and Fenced Yard with Storage Shed...Three Bedrooms Upper Level..Full SizeWasher/ Dryer in Home...No Smokers Please...Two Assigned Parking Spots..Call Showing Time for Appointment...Contact Alt Agent with questions..PF $50 per adult & 1st Months rent in separate checks to Nellis Properties
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3072 MADDEN COURT have any available units?
3072 MADDEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 3072 MADDEN COURT have?
Some of 3072 MADDEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3072 MADDEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3072 MADDEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.