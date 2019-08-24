All apartments in Franklin Farm
3072 MADDEN COURT
Last updated August 24 2019 at 3:19 AM

3072 MADDEN COURT

3072 Madden Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3072 Madden Ct, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Two Level Home..Hardwood/Laminate Flooring in Living-Dining Area with Fireplace...Kitchen with Breakfast Area and Fenced Yard with Storage Shed...Three Bedrooms Upper Level..Full SizeWasher/ Dryer in Home...No Smokers Please...Two Assigned Parking Spots..Call Showing Time for Appointment...Contact Alt Agent with questions..PF $50 per adult & 1st Months rent in separate checks to Nellis Properties

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3072 MADDEN COURT have any available units?
3072 MADDEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 3072 MADDEN COURT have?
Some of 3072 MADDEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3072 MADDEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3072 MADDEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3072 MADDEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3072 MADDEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 3072 MADDEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3072 MADDEN COURT offers parking.
Does 3072 MADDEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3072 MADDEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3072 MADDEN COURT have a pool?
No, 3072 MADDEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3072 MADDEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 3072 MADDEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3072 MADDEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3072 MADDEN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3072 MADDEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3072 MADDEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

