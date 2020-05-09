3037 EMERALD CHASE DRIVE

Amenities

Single family home in cul-de-sac location - beautiful and open with vaulted ceilings in living room and in master bedroom. Large foyer entranceway, main level lr, dr, family room, laundry and kitchen. Beautiful double sliding glass doors off family room out to great deck and beautiful backyard. LAWN Maintenance is included in rent!! Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen, main level laundry room, eat in kitchen and family room off kitchen - make this a fabulous floor plan and home to enjoy! Backs to common area so there is a beautiful view out back! 4 bedrooms upstairs, master has vaulted ceiling! The master bath has a soaking tub as well as a shower stall, and double sink vanity. Double car garage and long driveway for plenty of room for bikes, toys, cars. Unfinished huge basement - great for indoor play, storage, or both! This home is available in June and accepts lease of 1-3 years. Very flexible!