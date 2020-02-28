2669 Horton Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3BR, 2.5BA Oak Hill/Fox Mill Colonial in Herndon. 2-car garage, landscaped yard (fenced in the back) with patio,close proximity to Fox Mill Center. This is the house you do not want to miss! Nearly 2000 sf of living space, Hardwood floors, carpet; granite counter tops, new SS appliances in updated kitchen; renovated Master Bath, Ceiling Fans throughout. Close to Silver Line and Dulles Toll Rd, Reston South park and ride.Pets case by case with pet rent, $25 per pet.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



