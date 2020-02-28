All apartments in Franklin Farm
2669 Horton Hill Road

2669 Horton Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2669 Horton Hill Road, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR, 2.5BA Oak Hill/Fox Mill Colonial in Herndon. 2-car garage, landscaped yard (fenced in the back) with patio,close proximity to Fox Mill Center. This is the house you do not want to miss! Nearly 2000 sf of living space, Hardwood floors, carpet; granite counter tops, new SS appliances in updated kitchen; renovated Master Bath, Ceiling Fans throughout. Close to Silver Line and Dulles Toll Rd, Reston South park and ride.Pets case by case with pet rent, $25 per pet.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Andreas Leindecker 571.685.9831
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: 703-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2669 Horton Hill Road have any available units?
2669 Horton Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 2669 Horton Hill Road have?
Some of 2669 Horton Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2669 Horton Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2669 Horton Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2669 Horton Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2669 Horton Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 2669 Horton Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 2669 Horton Hill Road offers parking.
Does 2669 Horton Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2669 Horton Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2669 Horton Hill Road have a pool?
No, 2669 Horton Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 2669 Horton Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 2669 Horton Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2669 Horton Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2669 Horton Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2669 Horton Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2669 Horton Hill Road has units with air conditioning.

