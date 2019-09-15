All apartments in Franklin Farm
13439 ELEVATION LANE

13439 Elevation Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13439 Elevation Lane, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautifully updated townhome in the coveted Franklin Farm in Herndon. Three finished levels with 3BR, 3.5BA, additional Den or office in basement. Large Living Room, separate Dining Room, Updated Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets and Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Flooring. New Wood Floors throughout Main Level and Lower Level. Huge Walkout Basement with Game Room, Full Bath, Den and additional Storage Space. Large 2 tier Deck/Patio. 2 Fireplaces in Living Room and Game Room. Top rated Fairfax County Schools. Fabulous Franklin Farm amenities including multiple pools, large fishing pond, extensive walking/jogging paths throughout the neighborhood, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court. Close to Shopping and Major Routes - Fairfax County Pkwy, Toll Rd, Centreville Rd. Easy access to Loudoun County and DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13439 ELEVATION LANE have any available units?
13439 ELEVATION LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 13439 ELEVATION LANE have?
Some of 13439 ELEVATION LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13439 ELEVATION LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13439 ELEVATION LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13439 ELEVATION LANE pet-friendly?
No, 13439 ELEVATION LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 13439 ELEVATION LANE offer parking?
No, 13439 ELEVATION LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13439 ELEVATION LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13439 ELEVATION LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13439 ELEVATION LANE have a pool?
Yes, 13439 ELEVATION LANE has a pool.
Does 13439 ELEVATION LANE have accessible units?
No, 13439 ELEVATION LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13439 ELEVATION LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13439 ELEVATION LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 13439 ELEVATION LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13439 ELEVATION LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
