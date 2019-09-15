13439 ELEVATION LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court game room pool tennis court volleyball court

Beautifully updated townhome in the coveted Franklin Farm in Herndon. Three finished levels with 3BR, 3.5BA, additional Den or office in basement. Large Living Room, separate Dining Room, Updated Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets and Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Flooring. New Wood Floors throughout Main Level and Lower Level. Huge Walkout Basement with Game Room, Full Bath, Den and additional Storage Space. Large 2 tier Deck/Patio. 2 Fireplaces in Living Room and Game Room. Top rated Fairfax County Schools. Fabulous Franklin Farm amenities including multiple pools, large fishing pond, extensive walking/jogging paths throughout the neighborhood, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court. Close to Shopping and Major Routes - Fairfax County Pkwy, Toll Rd, Centreville Rd. Easy access to Loudoun County and DC.