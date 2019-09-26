All apartments in Franklin Farm
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:25 AM

13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT

13243 Pleasant Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

13243 Pleasant Glen Court, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully maintained home inside and out! Featuring 4 bed. 3.5 bath and is freshly updated with a gorgeous deck for entertaining and a fully finished basement. Perfect location in the heart of Herndon with a huge yard on a serine cul de sac. includes access to the Bradley Farm Pool. Application fee is $60.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT have any available units?
13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
What amenities does 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT have?
Some of 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT offer parking?
No, 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT has a pool.
Does 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13243 PLEASANT GLEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
