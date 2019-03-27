All apartments in Franklin Farm
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

13205 Pleasant Glen Ct.

13205 Pleasant Glen Court · No Longer Available
Location

13205 Pleasant Glen Court, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a0c0a4d02e ----

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. have any available units?
13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franklin Farm, VA.
Is 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. offer parking?
No, 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. have a pool?
No, 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. have accessible units?
No, 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 13205 Pleasant Glen Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

