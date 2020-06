Amenities

Fantastic single-family home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Updated kitchen with Granite countertops and hardwood floors throughout. Also features a large deck and walkout basement with a great back yard perfect for entertaining! Franklin Farms Comunity features. 13 miles of hiking trails, 6 fishing ponds, 6 tennis courts, 2 swimming pools, 14 tot lots and much more! Don't miss out on this great opportunity!