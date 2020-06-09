12706 FIRENZE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Ready for immediate occupancy! Great 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Convenient to commuter routes and Dulles airport. Hardwood floors on upper level, laminate flooring on the lower level. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Combo dining/living rooms opens to large deck overlooking the backyard, In addition to the 2 bedrooms and bath on the lower level, there is a large family room and laundry. No pets. Good credit and renters' insurance are required.