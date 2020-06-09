All apartments in Franklin Farm
12706 FIRENZE COURT
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:49 PM

12706 FIRENZE COURT

12706 Firenze Court · (703) 963-0060
Location

12706 Firenze Court, Franklin Farm, VA 20171

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,595

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Ready for immediate occupancy! Great 5 bedroom, 3 bath home on a cul-de-sac. Convenient to commuter routes and Dulles airport. Hardwood floors on upper level, laminate flooring on the lower level. Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Combo dining/living rooms opens to large deck overlooking the backyard, In addition to the 2 bedrooms and bath on the lower level, there is a large family room and laundry. No pets. Good credit and renters' insurance are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12706 FIRENZE COURT have any available units?
12706 FIRENZE COURT has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12706 FIRENZE COURT have?
Some of 12706 FIRENZE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12706 FIRENZE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12706 FIRENZE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12706 FIRENZE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12706 FIRENZE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Farm.
Does 12706 FIRENZE COURT offer parking?
No, 12706 FIRENZE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 12706 FIRENZE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12706 FIRENZE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12706 FIRENZE COURT have a pool?
No, 12706 FIRENZE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 12706 FIRENZE COURT have accessible units?
No, 12706 FIRENZE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12706 FIRENZE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 12706 FIRENZE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12706 FIRENZE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12706 FIRENZE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
