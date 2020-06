Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Franklin Farm colonial backs to dedicated HOA green space. Enjoy this setting from spacious screened porch that's just off kitchen/family room. Updated eat in kitchen opens to large family room featuring a fireplace and cathedral ceiling. Four bedrooms, two full baths on upper level plus finished basement with full bath. Oakton High School pyramid. Available 10/1.