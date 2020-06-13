Apartment List
/
VA
/
franconia
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:51 PM

150 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA

Finding an apartment in Franconia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7708 Haynes Point Way L
7708 Haynes Point Way, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1100 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Island Creek Condo - Property Id: 300679 2 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, hardwood floors in the living room, carpets in the bedrooms, gas stove and extra storage unit in the basement and a bonus room

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6637 DEER GAP COURT
6637 Deer Gap Court, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1408 sqft
6637 Deer Gap Court, Alexandria, VA 22310Wonderful updated end unit TH in Great location. Renovated Kit & 2 full baths. 3 good size bedrooms. MBR has sitting room/office space Main lvl ~ bath, HW Floors, fireplace, Great community with all amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6921 VICTORIA DRIVE
6921 Victoria Drive, Franconia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
899 sqft
Great two Master Suite, 2 full bath condo on top floor unit in Alexandria. Brand new laminate flooring, new deck, and new paint. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a gas fire place. Open view from the new private deck.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6951 MARY CAROLINE CIRCLE
6951 Mary Caroline Circle, Franconia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1539 sqft
Gorgeous 2 -LEVEL 3 Be 2 Ba condo with LARGE Loft and wood burning FIREPLACE in Alexandria. Freshly painted. Kitchen with breakfast area and separate dining room. LARGE master bedroom with Master Bath. Lots of closet space and storage.
Results within 1 mile of Franconia
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,306
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
London Park Apartments
8 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,138
1088 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
London Park Apartments
25 Units Available
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1169 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
17 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
London Park Apartments
25 Units Available
South Port
6112 Edsall Rd, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,389
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,248
1157 sqft
Attractive Apartments, located near Van Dorn Street, provide convenient access to the Metro bus line and are pet friendly. Situated among lush greenery, amenities include a swimming pool, fitness center and a newly designed playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
52 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,393
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
928 sqft
Close to Old Town Alexandria and just off the I-395, Bren Mar Apartments is conveniently situated near the country's best school districts and county parks. Enjoy in-built laundry and the community's own pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
47 Units Available
Sullivan Place
5575 Vincent Gate Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,579
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,817
1232 sqft
Bren Mar Park and Interstates 95, 395 and 495 are within minutes of this community. There's a fitness center, stylish swimming pool and shuttle bus service. Units feature breakfast bars, track lighting and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
London Park Apartments
13 Units Available
The Reserve at Eisenhower
5000 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,947
1188 sqft
Beautiful, spacious apartment homes featuring in-unit washers and dryers, patios/balconies, and 24-hour access to the community fitness center. Easy access to major highways and closely situated to plentiful dining and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
253 Units Available
Cameron Square
5555 Cardinal Place, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,911
1315 sqft
Cameron Square offers the latest features and amenities where you will able to experience type highest levels of quality and luxury.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,735
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,385
1647 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5274 MORNING MIST LANE
5274 Morning Mist Lane, Lincolnia, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1804 sqft
Stunning 3 level Townhouse with 2 car garage just minutes from DC in the Overlook Community. The townhouse offers a gourmet kitchen with 12' ceiling, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and access to an upper deck.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
301 S REYNOLDS ST #412
301 South Reynolds Street, Alexandria, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1041 sqft
Available early July. PLEASE wear protective masks and gloves when touring. Great 2 level two bedroom condo with 1034 square feet. Perfect location with easy access to 395 and Old Towne. Van Dorn Metro is a 10 minute drive.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rose Hill
1 Unit Available
5834 PRATT STREET
5834 Pratt Street, Rose Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Beautiful and HUGE front and fenced in backyard. 2 sheds and a 4 car garage with a 10 car driveway. Fenced in yard with lots of sun. The house in move-in ready with hardwood floors throughout and great condition. Quiet, pet friendly neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Franconia
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
$
Larchmont Village Apartments West
33 Units Available
Town Square at Mark Center
1459 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,477
1257 sqft
Take your pick of an apartment home, townhome or manor home with a cozy, colonial feel. Situated right next to Winkler Botanical Preserve for outdoor relaxation. Community offers a pool, playground, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Huntington
39 Units Available
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,074
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,636
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Boiling Brook
154 Units Available
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,608
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,747
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1172 sqft
At Array at West Alex, our connected location has got you coming and going easily; and either way, it's all good. Here, you'll be surrounded by sophisticated shops, charming eateries, and a brand-new Harris Teeter.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Groveton
28 Units Available
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,499
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
City Guide for Franconia, VA

Franconia is home to Belvale a historic mansion that was the home of George Johnston, a contemporary of George Washington who served in the Virginia House of Burgesses and who protested the Stamp Act.

Franconia is considered a suburb sometimes of the big city Washington D.C., and sometimes of D.C.'s own suburb Alexandria, VA. Theres really not too much that goes on in Franconia except living, since people opt to settle down here for a cheaper life than Washington D.C. In fact, Yelp.com only lists one restaurant in Franconia, which is a Roy Rogers fast food joint. The city was settled around a railroad station that opened here in the 1870s. The average income level is high here. Essentially, if you're going to Franconia, you'll want to settle down. You'll be able to find somewhere nice to live, and that's pretty much it you'll want to spend most of your free/recreational time somewhere a little more lively nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Franconia, VA

Finding an apartment in Franconia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Franconia 2 BedroomsFranconia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranconia 3 BedroomsFranconia Accessible ApartmentsFranconia Apartments with Balcony
Franconia Apartments with GarageFranconia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranconia Apartments with ParkingFranconia Apartments with PoolFranconia Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franconia Cheap PlacesFranconia Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranconia Furnished ApartmentsFranconia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
Accokeek, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America