150 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Franconia, VA
Franconia is home to Belvale a historic mansion that was the home of George Johnston, a contemporary of George Washington who served in the Virginia House of Burgesses and who protested the Stamp Act.
Franconia is considered a suburb sometimes of the big city Washington D.C., and sometimes of D.C.'s own suburb Alexandria, VA. Theres really not too much that goes on in Franconia except living, since people opt to settle down here for a cheaper life than Washington D.C. In fact, Yelp.com only lists one restaurant in Franconia, which is a Roy Rogers fast food joint. The city was settled around a railroad station that opened here in the 1870s. The average income level is high here. Essentially, if you're going to Franconia, you'll want to settle down. You'll be able to find somewhere nice to live, and that's pretty much it you'll want to spend most of your free/recreational time somewhere a little more lively nearby. See more
Finding an apartment in Franconia that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.