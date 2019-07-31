This newly renovated end-unit townhouse comes with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 full bathrooms. Conveniently located in Alexandria close to the Blue Line (Franconia/Springfield Metro Station), Kingstowne, I-495, I-395, and I-95.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6991 ADONIS COURT have any available units?
6991 ADONIS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
Is 6991 ADONIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6991 ADONIS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.