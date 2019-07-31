All apartments in Franconia
6991 ADONIS COURT

6991 Adonis Court · No Longer Available
Location

6991 Adonis Court, Franconia, VA 22315

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated end-unit townhouse comes with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 full bathrooms. Conveniently located in Alexandria close to the Blue Line (Franconia/Springfield Metro Station), Kingstowne, I-495, I-395, and I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6991 ADONIS COURT have any available units?
6991 ADONIS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Franconia, VA.
Is 6991 ADONIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6991 ADONIS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6991 ADONIS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6991 ADONIS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franconia.
Does 6991 ADONIS COURT offer parking?
No, 6991 ADONIS COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6991 ADONIS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6991 ADONIS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6991 ADONIS COURT have a pool?
No, 6991 ADONIS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6991 ADONIS COURT have accessible units?
No, 6991 ADONIS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6991 ADONIS COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6991 ADONIS COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6991 ADONIS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6991 ADONIS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
