144 Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA with balcony

A bit of trivia that makes Fort Belvoir a unique place to live: this Fairfax County based community of 7,100 residents strong is modeled like a small city with the many amenities within it including a community hospital, yet it is a functioning military base.

Fort Belvoir is a unique community within Virginia, as a census-designated area that is home to multiple branches of the military, including United States Army Intelligence, the Missile Defense Agency and other agencies within the Department of Defense as well as over 140 other organizations. The Fairfax family first owned the land where Fort Belvoir exists today. During World War I, it became a rifle range that was named Camp Humphrey, and was subsequently named Fort Belvoir in the 1930s. See more