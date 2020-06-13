144 Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Results within 1 mile of Fort Belvoir
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Mount Vernon
13 Units Available
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,723
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1114 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Vernon
15 Units Available
Haven Mt. Vernon
5401 Claymont Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
956 sqft
Need a gorgeous apartment with lots of square footage, a gorgeous pool, plenty of light, and steps away from the heart of DC? Look no further than Sacramento Square!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
16 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,066
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7507 CADBURY ROW
7507 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1412 sqft
Upgraded Kingstowne TH backing to woods! Maple cabinets, plus stainless & granite in Kitchen. Hardwood floors all main level. Master Bath w/ 2-person soaking tub, skylight, and separate shower. Large deck has stair to hardscape patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
4704 Perch Pl
4704 Perch Place, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
LOCATION - CLOSE TO FT BELVOIR. PERFECT LOCATION BACK UPS TO PARK AND IN BACK OF NEIGHBORHOOD, HUGE DRIVEWAY WITH DOUBLE 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7831 SETH HAMPTON
7831 Seth Hampton Drive, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1932 sqft
Totally renovated gorgeous 2 car garage town home with a 3 level bump out. Huge master suite with his and her closets.

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8160 FERNLAKE COURT
8160 Fernlake Court, Fairfax County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1408 sqft
*Light Filled All Brick End Townhome Located in Desirable Pinewood Lake Community*Townhome faces Trees*Quiet Cul-de-sac*Tons of Guest Parking*Large Raer Fenced Yard and Patio*Perfect for Entertaining*Shed*Walking Distance to Community Amenities:

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6716 MORNING RIDE CIR
6716 Morning Ride Circle, Franconia, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
Welcome to 6716 Morning Ride Circle, a beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6026 WESCOTT HILLS WAY
6026 Wescott Hills Way, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome to 6026 Wescott Hills Way, an exquisite 3 level townhouse with a garage backing to trees, in the highly sought after Kingstowne community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
5700 OLDE MILL COURT
5700 Olde Mill Court, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
745 sqft
TOP FLOOR, VAULTED CEILINGS, BACKS TO PARK, FIREPLACE, BALCONY, VERY CLEAN WELL KEPT 2 BED, 2 FULL BATH CONDO IN EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO FT. BELVOIR IN QUIET MOUNT VERNON COMMUNITY. VERY WELL KEPT GROUNDS, WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
8621 BEEKMAN PLACE
8621 Beekman Place, Fairfax County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
825 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo just off Route 1 - easy access to Ft. Belvoir this bright condo has a small patio for those long evenings.

1 of 30

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7506 CADBURY ROW
7506 Cadbury Row, Kingstowne, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1838 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.55 BA, Brick end Unit town home in popular Kingstowne neighborhood. Home has separate dining room living room with walkout to large deck in fence backyard. Huge Master Bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and luxury bath.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
5609 ASHFIELD ROAD
5609 Ashfield Road, Hayfield, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2064 sqft
Welcome home to this well-maintained 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home located in Hayfield Farms! Lots of light shines throughout the windows.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Belvoir
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
63 Units Available
Modera Tempo
5760 Dow Avenue, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1053 sqft
Stylish, urban apartments within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Many apartments are brand new with gorgeous hardwood floors and fireplaces. There are several different layouts to choose from, with key fob access and elevator.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
$
London Park Apartments
15 Units Available
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hybla Valley
159 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1155 sqft
Peaceful neighborhood located near North Hill Park and Hybla Valley Park. Sleek, spacious units, some fully furnished for convenience. Huge community gym, pool and playground, as well as a childcare center for working professionals.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,462
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,953
1195 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lincolnia
41 Units Available
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1249 sqft
Luxury, newly renovated units offer residents deep soaking tubs, open floor plans and breathtaking views. The community includes pool, playground and clubhouse. Great location for commuters, close to I-495, I-95 and I-395.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
London Park Apartments
7 Units Available
The Tuscany Apartments
260 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,791
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1039 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plans with granite countertops, patios/balconies, stainless steel appliances and plentiful storage with walk-in closets. Close to sprawling Stevenson Park, as well as numerous shopping areas.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
London Park Apartments
28 Units Available
The Arbors on Duke
5250 Duke St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1034 sqft
Easy access to 1-395 and I-495. Tree-lined courtyard, beautiful landscaping and architecture, and on-site pool. Comes with 24-hour fitness center and coffee bar. Updated interiors. Cat-friendly. Garage parking and car care center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Mount Vernon
6 Units Available
The Courts of Mount Vernon
3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1290 sqft
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life.
City Guide for Fort Belvoir, VA

A bit of trivia that makes Fort Belvoir a unique place to live: this Fairfax County based community of 7,100 residents strong is modeled like a small city with the many amenities within it including a community hospital, yet it is a functioning military base.

Fort Belvoir is a unique community within Virginia, as a census-designated area that is home to multiple branches of the military, including United States Army Intelligence, the Missile Defense Agency and other agencies within the Department of Defense as well as over 140 other organizations. The Fairfax family first owned the land where Fort Belvoir exists today. During World War I, it became a rifle range that was named Camp Humphrey, and was subsequently named Fort Belvoir in the 1930s. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fort Belvoir, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Belvoir renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

