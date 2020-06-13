144 Apartments for rent in Fort Belvoir, VA with balcony
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 20
1 of 44
1 of 13
1 of 40
1 of 56
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 38
1 of 36
A bit of trivia that makes Fort Belvoir a unique place to live: this Fairfax County based community of 7,100 residents strong is modeled like a small city with the many amenities within it including a community hospital, yet it is a functioning military base.
Fort Belvoir is a unique community within Virginia, as a census-designated area that is home to multiple branches of the military, including United States Army Intelligence, the Missile Defense Agency and other agencies within the Department of Defense as well as over 140 other organizations. The Fairfax family first owned the land where Fort Belvoir exists today. During World War I, it became a rifle range that was named Camp Humphrey, and was subsequently named Fort Belvoir in the 1930s. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fort Belvoir renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.