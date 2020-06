Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace ice maker

***ON THE MARKET TUESDAY*** LOTS OF WINDOWS OF WINDOWS, HUGE TWO STORY FOYER, LARGE COUNTRY KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, TWO BUMP-OUT BAY WINDOWS, HARDWOOD ON MAIN AND UPPER LEVELS,MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE SHOWER AND TUB WITH JETS, LARGE FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND RE-ROOM, STUDY ,LIVING ROOM AND FAMILY ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL, PLUS NICE PRIVATE DECK.