Beautiful 4+ bed/3.5 bath home in quiet neighborhood of Sycamore Lakes. Large family room with built in shelves and open layout to kitchen. Fully finished basement with bonus room/bedroom/in-law suite and kitchenette. Stainless Steel appliances, Gas Range, Two Car garage. Close proximity to Reston Wiehle Metro, 2 minutes to Toll Road. Case by Case, cats will include duct cleaning at end of lease. Pet Rent $50 per.