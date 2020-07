13006 NEW PARKLAND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

OPPORTUNITY TO RENT THIS CRAFTSMAN STYLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN POPULAR MONTEREY ESTATES LOCATION. THIS 3 BEDRM, 2 HALF BATHS, 2 FULL BATH, 4 LEVEL SPLIT WITH 2 CAR GARAGE AND FULLY FENCED BACK YARD IS A GREAT PLACE TO COME HOME TOO! COVERED ENTRY LEADS YOU TO LIVING ROOM WITH BUILT INS, OPEN KITCHEN AND DINING AREA , STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND HARDWOOD FLOORS***OFF THE KITCHEN IS A LARGE DECK** MUDROOM AREA WITH BUILT IN CUBBIES***ENTRY TO 2 CAR GARAGE OFF MUD ROOM*** UP ONE LEVEL AND THERE ARE 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 FULL BATHS. LOWER LEVEL HAS LARGE CARPETED FAMILY ROOM THAT LEADS TO THE BACK YARD AND 1/2 BATH ON THIS LEVEL. ONE MORE LEVEL DOWN AND YOU ARE IN THE BASEMENT AREA WITH FULL SIZE WASHER AND DRYER.