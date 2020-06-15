431 COLLINGWOOD DR

Amenities
House SCHEDULED to come on the market this FRIDAY the 24th. NO SHOWINGS until MAY or later as the tenant is still in the property. House & Carpets will be professionally cleaned before new tenant moves in. Over 3500 sq.ft. with 3 finished levels 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bths, NEWER CARPET, HUGE bedrooms, walk-in closets, Screened in PORCH off kitchen, formal living & dining, Hardwood Floors, fully FENCED back yard. 2 pull down floored ATTIC's for storage. Master w/Jett tub & sep. shower. Walk to YMCA, VRE (commuter train) within 3 miles, 5 min to DOWNTOWN Fredericksburg! Apply online only