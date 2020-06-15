All apartments in Falmouth
431 COLLINGWOOD DR

431 Collingwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

431 Collingwood Drive, Falmouth, VA 22405
Clearview Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House SCHEDULED to come on the market this FRIDAY the 24th. NO SHOWINGS until MAY or later as the tenant is still in the property. House & Carpets will be professionally cleaned before new tenant moves in. Over 3500 sq.ft. with 3 finished levels 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bths, NEWER CARPET, HUGE bedrooms, walk-in closets, Screened in PORCH off kitchen, formal living & dining, Hardwood Floors, fully FENCED back yard. 2 pull down floored ATTIC's for storage. Master w/Jett tub & sep. shower. Walk to YMCA, VRE (commuter train) within 3 miles, 5 min to DOWNTOWN Fredericksburg! Apply online only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 COLLINGWOOD DR have any available units?
431 COLLINGWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Falmouth, VA.
What amenities does 431 COLLINGWOOD DR have?
Some of 431 COLLINGWOOD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 COLLINGWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
431 COLLINGWOOD DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 COLLINGWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 431 COLLINGWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Falmouth.
Does 431 COLLINGWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 431 COLLINGWOOD DR does offer parking.
Does 431 COLLINGWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 COLLINGWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 COLLINGWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 431 COLLINGWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 431 COLLINGWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 431 COLLINGWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 431 COLLINGWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 COLLINGWOOD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 431 COLLINGWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 431 COLLINGWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
