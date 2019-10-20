All apartments in Fairfax Station
5352 SIDEBURN ROAD
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

5352 SIDEBURN ROAD

5352 Sideburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

5352 Sideburn Road, Fairfax Station, VA 22032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
sauna
REDUCED!!!MOVE-IN READY! 2800 plus square feet sun-filled home situated at the end of cul-de-sac & surrounded by peaceful neighborhood in a GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT. Minutes drives to shops and restaurants, minutes walk to schools. This home includes three (3) large upstairs bedrooms & two (2) full bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floor on the main level with one (1) full bathroom, a laundry room furnished with a newer washer/dryer exiting to a generous size double car garage, the lower level includes a fully finished walk-out basement offering a large open space adjacent a large bedroom & an enormous full bathroom, perfect for entertaining and hosting out of town guests, (a 2 person sauna included), 2 wood burning fire places on the main floor, one in the family room and one in the library, skylight windows in formal living room, bedroom and in the luxurious master bathroom welcoming plenty of natural sunlight, a large end-to-end double level deck tugged in the quiet private back yard with a cozy gazebo, ideal for entertaining friends and families, large gourmet kitchen surrounded by gorgeous granite counter tops completed with a new refrigerator, Bright skylight windows combining with the open space concept makes this home feel so much bigger than the description can capture. Minimum 2 years lease is required. Maximum 2 unrelated adult tenants allowed. good credit is required. nonrefundable application fee is $45/adult applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD have any available units?
5352 SIDEBURN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairfax Station, VA.
What amenities does 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD have?
Some of 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5352 SIDEBURN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairfax Station.
Does 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD offers parking.
Does 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD have a pool?
No, 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5352 SIDEBURN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
