5352 SIDEBURN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage sauna

REDUCED!!!MOVE-IN READY! 2800 plus square feet sun-filled home situated at the end of cul-de-sac & surrounded by peaceful neighborhood in a GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT. Minutes drives to shops and restaurants, minutes walk to schools. This home includes three (3) large upstairs bedrooms & two (2) full bathrooms, beautiful hardwood floor on the main level with one (1) full bathroom, a laundry room furnished with a newer washer/dryer exiting to a generous size double car garage, the lower level includes a fully finished walk-out basement offering a large open space adjacent a large bedroom & an enormous full bathroom, perfect for entertaining and hosting out of town guests, (a 2 person sauna included), 2 wood burning fire places on the main floor, one in the family room and one in the library, skylight windows in formal living room, bedroom and in the luxurious master bathroom welcoming plenty of natural sunlight, a large end-to-end double level deck tugged in the quiet private back yard with a cozy gazebo, ideal for entertaining friends and families, large gourmet kitchen surrounded by gorgeous granite counter tops completed with a new refrigerator, Bright skylight windows combining with the open space concept makes this home feel so much bigger than the description can capture. Minimum 2 years lease is required. Maximum 2 unrelated adult tenants allowed. good credit is required. nonrefundable application fee is $45/adult applicant.