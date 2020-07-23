37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Enon, VA

Apartment List
1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
1625 River Fork Way
1625 River Fork Place, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1515 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Rivermont Townhomes - Property Id: 325383 Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
13712 River Tree Drive 103
13712 River Tree Court, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1265 sqft
Unit 103 Available 07/25/20 Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 278831 $300 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
Rivermont Landing
1530 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,045
1515 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Rivermont Crossing Townhomes - Property Id: 267719 close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Results within 1 mile of Enon

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
605 Eppes Street
605 Eppes Street, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
1124 sqft
605 Eppes Street Available 07/28/20 COMING SOON >>>CANNOT VIEW OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/28/2020 <<< MUST VIEW BEFORE APPLYING! - COMING SOON >>>CANNOT VIEW OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/21/2020 <<< MUST VIEW BEFORE APPLYING! Owner has decided to rent this
Results within 5 miles of Enon
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
7 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1273 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 4 at 02:07 PM
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,307
1100 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14631 Grand Forest Terrace
14631 Grand Forest Terrace, Chesterfield County, VA
14631 Grand Forest Terrace Available 09/15/20 Wonderful Home in Chesterfield Very Convenient to I95, I295 and Fort Lee! - This 3700+ square foot, 5-bedroom home in southern Chesterfield is very convenient to I-95, I-295, and Fort Lee.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3909 Jefferson Park Road
3909 Jefferson Park Road, Prince George County, VA
3909 Jefferson Park Road Available 07/30/20 CANNOT LOOK AT OR APPLY FOR UNTIL 7/30/2020 - CANNOT APPLY FOR OR LOOK AT UNTIL 7/30/2020 - 4 bedroom 1 bath, hardwood floors throughout most of the house, freshly painted, new rear deck, large lot,

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
3009 Belmont Ave.
3009 Belmont Avenue, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1232 sqft
3009 Belmont Ave.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
12625 Prestonfield Dr
12625 Prestonfield Dr, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1503 sqft
Newer three bedroom town home with a one car garage. Patio out back.This home is located in Rivers Bend Subdivision with great access to major roadways and recreational activities.

1 of 32

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
3903 Jackson Farm Road
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
3903 Jackson Farm Road, Hopewell - 3 BR, 1 BA rancher offering approx.

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
800 E. Broadway
800 East Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1344 sqft
800 E.
Results within 10 miles of Enon
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1166 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1750 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
8 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1347 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
2 Units Available
Oak Hill
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1072 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$949
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4919 Nairn Lane
4919 Nairn Lane, Chesterfield County, VA
***HELPING YOU FIND HOME*** This Chester home has it all! Stunning, updated kitchen, updated baths, Hardwood floors throughout and tons of character.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7101 Courthouse Road
7101 Courthouse Road, Prince George, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1250 sqft
***HELPING YOU FIND HOME*** Looking for comfortable farmhouse style living? Check out this adorable brick rancher in Prince George, minutes from Fort Lee and local attractions.

1 of 2

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
2904 Four Mile Run Drive
2904 Four Mile Run Drive, Henrico County, VA
An immaculate house & terrific floor plan! FIVE bedrooms and 3 FULL BATHS! Formal living and dining room, plus sparkling clean, bright and open eat-in kitchen & great room with gas log fireplace; a great hub for family and friends! FULL BATH WITH

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
12407 Ivyridge Turn
12407 Ivyridge Turn, Chester, VA
12407 Ivy Ridge Turn - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5977198)

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1021 Melville Street
1021 Melville Street, Petersburg, VA
RENT TO OWN - Property Id: 309280 WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN RENT TO OWN TIRED OF RENTING? TIRED OF MOVING EVERY 12 MONTHS? TIRED OF THROWING MONEY AWAY? TIRED OF MISSING OUT ON THE BIGGEST TAX DEDUCTION THE GOVERNMENT GIVES YOU? RENT TO OWN Apply at
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Enon, VA

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Enon provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Enon. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

