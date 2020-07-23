Apartment List
VA
enon
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:43 AM

23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Enon, VA

2 bedroom apartments in Enon are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
1300 River Tree Drive 202
1300 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1103 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 JULYS RENT FREE ! Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Enon
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
7 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Last updated June 4 at 02:07 PM
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
947 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hopewell
808 Terrace Ave.
808 Terrace Avenue, Hopewell, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
775 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION ON THIS PROPERTY - PLEASE CHECK BACK - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, stove in eat in kitchen, family room, large corner lot, electric baseboard heat, No A/C Provided (Tenant will have to get their own at their expense) washer/dryer

Last updated April 7 at 10:59 AM
1 Unit Available
419 Briarwood Cir.
419 Briarwood Circle, Prince George County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
874 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex in Prince George **CANNOT APPLY FOR OR VIEW UNTIL 4/7/2020** - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living room, kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, laundry room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Gas heat/Forced hot air, central A/C. No pets allowed.
Results within 10 miles of Enon
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Tanglewood Apartments
1700 Johnson Rd, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$835
926 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Enjoy the best of both worlds at Tanglewood Apartments – our community is nestled in a quiet, peaceful area but only minutes away from the convenience of the city of Petersburg.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
896 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
3 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$940
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
6 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Hyde Park Townhomes
4223 Hyde Park Dr, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual & self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
12 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
990 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Last updated July 23 at 06:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Last updated July 23 at 06:39 AM
2 Units Available
Oak Hill
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
891 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Shepherd Stadium
Branders Bridge Apartments
1400 Branders Bridge Rd, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$725
757 sqft
Branders Bridge offers large, newly renovated, 2-story, townhomes! Each home is equipped with all new appliances, new heating and cooling system, and new front loaded washer and dryer! Our spacious bedrooms include a ceiling fan, just one of many
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Windham Hills Apartments
439 Roundtop Ave, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$699
750 sqft
Comfortable and affordable are two words that easily describe living at Windham Hills Apartment Homes in Petersburg. Comfortable? You?ll enjoy abundant living and storage space; bright, large rooms, and an eat-in kitchen.
Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Jefferson South of the James
1800 Boydton Plank Rd, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
JSOJ is located in Petersburg, Virginia only 5 minutes to Old Towne, 7 minutes to The Fort Lee Military base, & 10 minutes to Southpark. Easy access to I-95, I-85, & Rt.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Westover-Snead
Colonial Court
64 Colonial Ct, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$670
800 sqft
Spacious, two story, town home community located in Colonial Heights, VA. Each of our two bedroom, one bath town homes are 800 sq. ft. Each bedroom is fully carpeted with a ceiling fan.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Crater Square Apartments
1025 S Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$849
Conveniently located to I-95, Crater Square Apartments and Townhomes are close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Old Town Petersburg and Southpark Mall. Select from one of our several floor plans.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellwood
7017 Wentworth St
7017 Wentworth Street, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$750
Reserve a townhouse today with $200 down Please stop by the leasing office to apply at 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse -central heat and air -off street parking -living room -eat in kitchen -appliances included -good

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Violet Bank-Flora Hill
209 Jefferson Avenue Unit B
209 Jefferson Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
209 B S.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Enon, VA

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Enon near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Enon that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

