Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:30 AM

12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Enon, VA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Enon offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from wo...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Enon
1300 River Tree Drive 202
1300 River Tree Drive, Enon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1103 sqft
Rivermont Crossing Apartments - Property Id: 248107 JULYS RENT FREE ! Rivermont Crossing is a luxury apartment and townhome community in Chester, VA. It's so close to major employers like Amazon and Ft.
Results within 5 miles of Enon
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
7 Units Available
White Oak Luxury Apartments
1920 Dunlap Cres, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of I-95. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxurious community amenities include 24-hour gym, courtyard, tennis court, and pool table.
Verified

Last updated June 4 at 02:07 PM
3 Units Available
Branchester Lakes
6797 Lake Rd, Prince George, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
947 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with in-unit washers and dryers, spacious kitchens, and private patios. Ample community amenities, including a pool and gym. Easy access to I-295. By Fort Lee Golf Course.
Results within 10 miles of Enon
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
18 Units Available
Ashton Creek
4201 Creek Way, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
978 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
8 Units Available
Bellwood
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
896 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
3 Units Available
Perry Street Lofts
109 Perry St, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$940
880 sqft
At Perry Street Lofts we strive to provide simple luxury to those seeking quality apartment living in the Petersburg area.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
6 Units Available
Chester Village Green
3534 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1008 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, clubhouse, key fob access and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Various retail options are just a walk away along West Hundred Road.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
3 Units Available
The Jane at Moore's Lake
12300 Moores Lake Road, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1012 sqft
Luxury living is waiting for you at The Jane at Moore's Lake.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
12 Units Available
Festival Park
3524 Festival Park Plz, Chester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
990 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Chester and close to I-95 and I-288. Homes feature bamboo flooring, high ceilings, large windows, and in-unit washer/dryers. Enjoy the 24-hour gym, tennis court, and pool.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Ivy Gates Apartments
101 Ivy Ln, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$920
1369 sqft
Apartments with newly-renovated kitchens, fireplaces and private entrances are available at this community. There's also a playground, picnic area and swimming pool on-site. South Crater Square Shopping Center and Interstate 95 are both easily reached.
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
2 Units Available
Oak Hill
Riverview Apartments
205 Archer Ave, Colonial Heights, VA
2 Bedrooms
$900
891 sqft
theres no place like the Riverview Apartments in Colonial Heights, VA.
Verified

Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Commerce Street Apartments
607 Commerce Street, Petersburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Commerce Street Apartments in Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Enon, VA

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Enon offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Enon offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Enon. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

