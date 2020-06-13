/
3 bedroom apartments
150 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Highland Park, VA
1 Unit Available
2309 Johnson Place
2309 Johnson Place, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1654 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. Owners have put their heart and soul into this home and it shows! The open/eat-in kitchen boasts double sink, electric cooking, side by side refrigerator, and TONS of storage.
1 Unit Available
3317 Montclair Road
3317 Montclair Road, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
825 sqft
3317 Monclair Road - Three bedroom / one bath Hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
3904 Morton Dr
3904 Morton Drive, East Highland Park, VA
Stunning 4 Bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
3250 Hunters Mill Circle - 1
3250 Hunters Mill Circle, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
- Townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, living room, open kitchen with dining area, heat pump/central air located off Laburnum/Mechanicsville Turnpike area. (RLNE5486103)
1 Unit Available
1701 Debbie Lane
1701 Debbie Lane, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Springdale - Brick Rancher - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home, spacious living room, eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator. Utility area with Washer / dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of East Highland Park
1 Unit Available
7086 Colonel Crump Dr
7086 Colonel Crump Drive, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Ready to move in! HURRY THIS HOUSE WONT LAST RESERVE TODAY WITH $200 down 3 bedroom 1.
Whitcomb
1 Unit Available
2421 Whitcomb St
2421 Whitcomb Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1632 sqft
3 Bed 1 Bath Gorgeous House - 3 Bed 1 Bath newly renovated. Available for move in immediately. (RLNE5769562)
Highland Terrace
1 Unit Available
3100 Letcher Ave
3100 Letcher Avenue, Richmond, VA
Available JULY 2020 Please come into the leasing office to apply 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve this home with just $199 down 4 bedroom 1 bathroom house -fenced in backyard -hardwood floors -living room -kitchen appliances included -front
Highland Park Southern Tip
1 Unit Available
2016 4th Ave
2016 4th Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$795
Available April 2020 Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve this apartment with just $200 down 3 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -living room -kitchen appliances included -good size bedrooms -closet space -fenced
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3204 3rd Ave
3204 3rd Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 6/4 @ 5:30-6PM Bring $200 to reserve on the spot! Please stop by the leasing office to apply 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve this home with just $200 down 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment -BRAND NEW RENOVATION! -huge
1 Unit Available
7214 Snaffle Lane
7214 Snaffle Lane, Mechanicsville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1152 sqft
7214 Snaffle Lane Available 06/17/20 Rancher Off Cold Harbor Road! Large Fenced Rear Yard!! Move In Ready!!! - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath rancher in the heart of Mechanicsville on a .
Whitcomb
1 Unit Available
1616 Bryan Street
1616 Bryan Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1567 sqft
1616 Bryan Street Available 08/08/20 Adorable Ranch in Mechanicsville - Byran Street is an adorable ranch-style home located in the Home Place Subdivision! It is super clean, spacious with a great layout, including an eat-in kitchen, a large laundry
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1401 Milton St B
1401 Milton St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$999
Ready To Move In - 3 Bed 1 Bath - Ready to move in beautiful 3 bed 1 bath available for a monthly rent of 1,050. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4710556)
1 Unit Available
1125 Micheline Terrace
1125 Micheline Terrace, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1115 sqft
1125 Micheline Terrace Available 08/08/20 Partial Brick Ranch in Richmond - This recently renovated 1115 square foot, three-bedroom/two-bath ranch available is a place we call 1125 Micheline Terrace.
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3410 Delaware Avenue
3410 Delaware Avenue, Richmond, VA
Come see this freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 story house. With an additional bonus room that could easily be used as a 1st Floor bedroom. This home has HUGE rooms the Living Room has great natural light and 2 full bathrooms one on each floor.
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1322 North 22nd Street
1322 North 22nd Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2046 sqft
This nicely renovated historic house has to offer 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room and a living room. The house has a front porch and a big back yard. It is all electric, central AIR and Heat. Hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of East Highland Park
Shockoe Bottom
33 Units Available
American Tobacco Center
119 N 20th St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1209 sqft
Historic apartments with wonderful views of Richmond. Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a bocce court, internet cafe, and bike storage. Close to the Edgar Allan Poe Museum.
Chamberlayne Industrial Center
10 Units Available
The Spectrum Apartments
2017 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1157 sqft
In-home washer and dryer, 24-hour fitness center, a dog park, stainless-steel appliances and valet trash are some of the amenities at this one- to three-bedroom apartment home community minute from I-64. Near the Fan District.
The Fan
45 Units Available
Coliseum Lofts
1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1081 sqft
Coliseum Lofts are right in the heart of VCU campus, in historical downtown Richmond. Restored apartments with exposed brick walls and wooden beams. On-site laundry, dishwashers, parking, gym, and utilities included.
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
15 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Shockoe Bottom
51 Units Available
American Cigar Lofts
2300 E Cary St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1997 sqft
A short walk from Libby Hill Park and Great Shiplock Park. Converted American Cigar building with pool, courtyard, conference room and game room. Homes include modern kitchen, ice maker, private laundry facilities and carpet.
Shockoe Bottom
58 Units Available
Cedar Broad
1820 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1069 sqft
New construction with rooftop lounge. High ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, extra storage, and in-unit laundry. Community has game room, coffee bar, and bike storage. Key fob access.
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1099 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
