2309 Johnson Place

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. Owners have put their heart and soul into this home and it shows! The open/eat-in kitchen boasts double sink, electric cooking, side by side refrigerator, and TONS of storage. The downstairs is complete with living room, dining, and half bath. Upstairs features the Master bedroom/bath and 2 large bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Stay warm in the winter with gas heat and cool in the summer with central cooling. Enjoy your back yard from the full deck.



Get to where your need to be with ease! Right off of Mechanicsville turnpike, tucked in a nice neighborhood away from the traffic, you are minutes from I-64/I-95.



Henrico County Public Schools: Ratcliffe ES, Wilder MS, Henrico HS