2309 Johnson Place
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

2309 Johnson Place

2309 Johnson Place · (804) 394-5101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2309 Johnson Place, East Highland Park, VA 23223

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 14

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath. Owners have put their heart and soul into this home and it shows! The open/eat-in kitchen boasts double sink, electric cooking, side by side refrigerator, and TONS of storage. The downstairs is complete with living room, dining, and half bath. Upstairs features the Master bedroom/bath and 2 large bedrooms with a shared bathroom. Stay warm in the winter with gas heat and cool in the summer with central cooling. Enjoy your back yard from the full deck.

Get to where your need to be with ease! Right off of Mechanicsville turnpike, tucked in a nice neighborhood away from the traffic, you are minutes from I-64/I-95.

Henrico County Public Schools: Ratcliffe ES, Wilder MS, Henrico HS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Johnson Place have any available units?
2309 Johnson Place has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2309 Johnson Place currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Johnson Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Johnson Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Johnson Place is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Johnson Place offer parking?
No, 2309 Johnson Place does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Johnson Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Johnson Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Johnson Place have a pool?
No, 2309 Johnson Place does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Johnson Place have accessible units?
No, 2309 Johnson Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Johnson Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Johnson Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2309 Johnson Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2309 Johnson Place does not have units with air conditioning.
