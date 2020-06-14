104 Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA with garage
It is believed that Dunn Loring was the earliest planned subdivision in Fairfax County, and possibly in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It was founded in 1886 when an American general and his wife purchased 600 acres of land with the goal of developing a small town. In the early 1900s, land developers flocked to the region to begin subdividing the land into small parcels that have now become neighborhoods and areas in Dunn Loring.
Currently, Dunn Loring is a bedroom community of Washington, D.C., with a population of 8,803 in 2010. Development in the area has focused on the Dunn Loring Metro Station that goes directly to the nation's capital. A brand new shopping center, apartment complexes, and gorgeous rental condos in Dunn Loring mix with the existing infrastructure of older homes and historic buildings. See more
Dunn Loring apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.