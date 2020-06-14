104 Apartments for rent in Dunn Loring, VA with garage

Apartment List
Dunn Loring apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Dunn Loring
32 Units Available
Avalon Dunn Loring
2750 Gallows Rd, Dunn Loring, VA
Studio
$1,630
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,640
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
1088 sqft
Units in this attractive development offer plank flooring, glass subway tile backsplashes, SONOS wall-mounted speakers, built-in window coverings, walk-in closets, and baths with quartz countertops. The development is within walking distance of the Metro.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Dunn Loring
1 Unit Available
2200 HARITHY DRIVE
2200 Harithy Drive, Dunn Loring, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,600
3950 sqft
Prime Location*Superior Craftsmanship* Over 3,700 sq feet of luxurious space with 2 car garage, cherry cabinets, granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, surround sound on all three levels, walk-out Rec Room w/wet bar, Spacious Master

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2181 WOLFTRAP COURT
2181 Wolftrap Road, Dunn Loring, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1966 sqft
A beautiful end unit town home with two car garage. Convenient location close to Tysons Corner.
Results within 1 mile of Dunn Loring
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
$
Merrifield
52 Units Available
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,663
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
992 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Merrifield
36 Units Available
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,600
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1052 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Dunn Loring metro station, it is also 5 minutes away from the Mosaic shopping district. Exquisitely furnished apartments that feature crown moldings, built-in speakers and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Old Courthouse
54 Units Available
The Reserve At Tysons Corner
8060 Crianza Pl, Vienna, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1112 sqft
Just 20 minutes away from downtown DC and a short ride away from Dunn Loring Metro Station. Elegant homes feature spacious baths, granite counters and private balconies, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Merrifield
32 Units Available
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1054 sqft
Upgrade to stylish living, with 1-2 bedroom apartments that feature granite counters, in-unit laundry, and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly homes in the heart of Northern Virginia. Easy access to transit and I-66.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Tysons Central 123
46 Units Available
VITA Tysons Corner Center
7902 Tysons One Place, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,626
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,458
1269 sqft
Silver Line metro stations are a short distance away, giving easy access to downtown D.C. area. The expansive living spaces come with granite counters, fireplaces and ample storage room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 82

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Merrifield
22 Units Available
Vantage Mosaic
8190 Strawberry Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,987
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,624
1857 sqft
Close to Tysons Corner, Washington, D.C., and 1-495, this community in Merrifield, Virginia, has the 1-2 bedroom, pet-friendly apartments you seek. Hardwood floors and modern kitchens, plus spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Merrifield
26 Units Available
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,685
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1067 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Tysons Central 7
23 Units Available
eaves Tysons Corner
1723 Gosnell Rd, Tysons Corner, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,761
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1130 sqft
Located in the thriving neighborhood of Vienna. Enjoys an impressive school system, proximity to downtown Washington, D.C. and a plethora of entertainment options. Near attractions like AMC Theaters and Wolf Trap National Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Tysons Central 7
27 Units Available
LUMEN
1747 Tysons Central St, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,735
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1109 sqft
Lumen offers upscale studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in Tysons with unrivaled amenities including a 32nd-floor rooftop pool and community lounge.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
7719 Marshall Hts Ct
7719 Marshall Heights Court, Idylwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1395 sqft
7719 Marshall Hts Ct Available 08/08/20 Great Tysons Location! 3 Level Townhome w/ Garage! Close to Marshall H.S.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2431 Caron Ln.
2431 Caron Lane, Idylwood, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1766 sqft
2431 Caron Ln. Available 07/03/20 *SHORT-TERM ONLY*5BR renovated & stunning home in Falls Church - *SHORT - TERM LEASE ONLY*LEASE TERM AVAILABLE ONLY THROUGH 11.30.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Idylwood
1 Unit Available
2506 Fallsmere Ct.
2506 Fallsmere Court, Idylwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1856 sqft
2506 Fallsmere Ct. Available 07/05/20 Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage - Large 4br 3.5ba colonial home w/ 1 gar garage in Falls Church. Home is located in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2026 GALLOWS TREE COURT
2026 Gallows Tree Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1564 sqft
Absolutely Stunning! Heart of Tyson's. 3BR,2Full BA and 2 Half BA. Gleaming hardwood floors .One car garage. Sunny & Bright open Floor Plan. Gourmet Kitchen with fairly new appliances, granite counter top. All baths updated. Bay window.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2015 MADRILLON SPRINGS COURT
2015 Madrillon Springs Court, Tysons Corner, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
2200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Minutes to I-495, I-66, and Toll Rd. Heart of Tysons Corner! 3 lvl, 3 BR, 3.5 BA, 1 Garage Granite with SS Fridge sep shower, soak tub & lg walk-in closet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
8832 ROYAL DOULTON LANE
8832 Royal Doulton Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2100 sqft
GORGEOUS INSIDE! ELEGANT & BRIGHT 26FT WIDE BRICK FRONT TOWNHOUSE IN GREAT LOCATION ! , 3 BR,3FBA/1HBA, 2 CAR GARAGE, KITCHEN WITH CORIAN COUNTERTOP & CHERRY CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ,CERAMIC TILED KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM,2 GAS

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2655 PROSPERITY AVENUE
2655 Prosperity Avenue, Merrifield, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mosaic district condo walking distance to everything, 1 block to Metro. Open kitchen floor plan, updated bath. Separate den with closet. On site management office, 24 hr concierge. Garage parking, visitor parking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2040 MEADOW SPRINGS DRIVE
2040 Meadow Springs Drive, Tysons Corner, VA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1672 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT END UNIT GARAGE TH IN HEART OF TYSONS* MINUTES TO METRO AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS* PRIVATE SIDE ENTRY* CLOSE TO RESTAURANT& SHOPPING* LARGE CUSTOM DECK W/STAIRS TO FLAGSTONE PATIO & LARGE FENCED LANDSCAPED YARD* HARDWOOD ON MAIN

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2701 BELLFOREST COURT
2701 Belleforest Court, Merrifield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1148 sqft
Great Location! 5 minute walk from Dunn Loring Metro, restaurants, shopping and easy access to I495 and I66. Unit has updated kitchen, hardwood floors, new front loading washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2726 GALLOWS ROAD
2726 Gallows Road, Merrifield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,050
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
very well appointed condo that has been totally renovated. Bedroom is spacious and also has a nice size den that can be used as an office, guest room, etc. walking distance to Dunn Loring METRO.Parking space is under building in the garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Vienna
1 Unit Available
1023 WESTBRIAR DRIVE NE
1023 Westbriar Drive Northeast, Vienna, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1453 sqft
Available July 25. Lovely well maintained single family home with 5BR, 3 full Baths & 1 car garage. Entertaining family room with gas fireplace and wet bar, large screened-in porch, deck off kitchen and dining room overlooking large back yard.
City Guide for Dunn Loring, VA

It is believed that Dunn Loring was the earliest planned subdivision in Fairfax County, and possibly in the Commonwealth of Virginia. It was founded in 1886 when an American general and his wife purchased 600 acres of land with the goal of developing a small town. In the early 1900s, land developers flocked to the region to begin subdividing the land into small parcels that have now become neighborhoods and areas in Dunn Loring.

Currently, Dunn Loring is a bedroom community of Washington, D.C., with a population of 8,803 in 2010. Development in the area has focused on the Dunn Loring Metro Station that goes directly to the nation's capital. A brand new shopping center, apartment complexes, and gorgeous rental condos in Dunn Loring mix with the existing infrastructure of older homes and historic buildings. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dunn Loring, VA

Dunn Loring apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

