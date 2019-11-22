Amenities

6709 Hazelwood Street Available 07/01/20 ADORABLE MOVE-IN READY RANCHER - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this property is 7/2/2020

*6709 Hazelwood Street, Richmond, VA 23230 near Staples Mill

*Darling 1000 s.f., 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Rancher in Greendale Manor subdivision

*Beautiful wood floors throughout

*Updated eat-in kitchen with all appliances

*Large living room with storage

*Mud room off of kitchen with washer and dryer included

*Central a/c and heat

*Pulldown attic

*Huge fenced-in backyard with 2 storage sheds

*Quiet neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, schools, interstate, etc.

*Tenant is responsible for all utilities: water, sewer, trash, natural gas, electricity

*Available 7/1 for only $1495.00/month

*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)

*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view other rentals and Application Criteria

*Cityscape Realty, Richmond, VA represents Landlord only

*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

*$295.00 lease admin fee due at lease signing required

*EHO



