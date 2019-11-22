All apartments in Dumbarton
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

6709 Hazelwood Street

6709 Hazelwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

6709 Hazelwood Street, Dumbarton, VA 23230
Dumbarton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
6709 Hazelwood Street Available 07/01/20 ADORABLE MOVE-IN READY RANCHER - *Due to COVID19, the first showing for this property is 7/2/2020
*6709 Hazelwood Street, Richmond, VA 23230 near Staples Mill
*Darling 1000 s.f., 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom Rancher in Greendale Manor subdivision
*Beautiful wood floors throughout
*Updated eat-in kitchen with all appliances
*Large living room with storage
*Mud room off of kitchen with washer and dryer included
*Central a/c and heat
*Pulldown attic
*Huge fenced-in backyard with 2 storage sheds
*Quiet neighborhood close to shopping, restaurants, schools, interstate, etc.
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities: water, sewer, trash, natural gas, electricity
*Available 7/1 for only $1495.00/month
*Call 804-257-RENT (7368)
*www.CityscapeRealty.net to view other rentals and Application Criteria
*Cityscape Realty, Richmond, VA represents Landlord only
*All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
*$295.00 lease admin fee due at lease signing required
*EHO

(RLNE2203052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6709 Hazelwood Street have any available units?
6709 Hazelwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dumbarton, VA.
What amenities does 6709 Hazelwood Street have?
Some of 6709 Hazelwood Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6709 Hazelwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
6709 Hazelwood Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6709 Hazelwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 6709 Hazelwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dumbarton.
Does 6709 Hazelwood Street offer parking?
No, 6709 Hazelwood Street does not offer parking.
Does 6709 Hazelwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6709 Hazelwood Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6709 Hazelwood Street have a pool?
No, 6709 Hazelwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 6709 Hazelwood Street have accessible units?
No, 6709 Hazelwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6709 Hazelwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6709 Hazelwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6709 Hazelwood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6709 Hazelwood Street has units with air conditioning.
