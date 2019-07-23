All apartments in Dale City
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:48 PM

6094 Oust Lane

6094 Oust Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6094 Oust Lane, Dale City, VA 22193
Oakdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0506407008 ---- Welcome Home! Single family 2 level home w/1 car garage. Lots of privacy and outdoor living space on thisLARGE corner lot. Fully fenced rear yard, storage shed, patio, screened in porch. 4 spacious bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceiling in living room, large eat in kitchen with granite countertop. Optional office/study on main level. Excellent home for entertaining! Must see! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6094 Oust Lane have any available units?
6094 Oust Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 6094 Oust Lane have?
Some of 6094 Oust Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6094 Oust Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6094 Oust Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6094 Oust Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6094 Oust Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 6094 Oust Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6094 Oust Lane offers parking.
Does 6094 Oust Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6094 Oust Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6094 Oust Lane have a pool?
No, 6094 Oust Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6094 Oust Lane have accessible units?
No, 6094 Oust Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6094 Oust Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6094 Oust Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6094 Oust Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6094 Oust Lane has units with air conditioning.
