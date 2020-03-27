5818 Riverside Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! New Carpet and Paint! As soon as you enter the home make your way to the right where you will find your LARGE kitchen/dining room combo. Kitchen features ss appliances and granite counters and hardwood flooring. Make your way back to the door and make a right and you will see your living room with lots of light! Open the door in the back of the living room where you will find a big storage room. A half bath is off the living room. Make your way up to the upper level where you will find the master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. Move down the hall and you will find your second full bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms. Exit the rear of the home where you will see your HUGE fenced in back yard with back deck. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.