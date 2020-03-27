All apartments in Dale City
Last updated March 27 2020 at 7:39 AM

5818 Riverside Dr

5818 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5818 Riverside Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Ridgedale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! New Carpet and Paint! As soon as you enter the home make your way to the right where you will find your LARGE kitchen/dining room combo. Kitchen features ss appliances and granite counters and hardwood flooring. Make your way back to the door and make a right and you will see your living room with lots of light! Open the door in the back of the living room where you will find a big storage room. A half bath is off the living room. Make your way up to the upper level where you will find the master bedroom with master bath and walk in closet. Move down the hall and you will find your second full bathroom and 2 additional bedrooms. Exit the rear of the home where you will see your HUGE fenced in back yard with back deck. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 Riverside Dr have any available units?
5818 Riverside Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 5818 Riverside Dr have?
Some of 5818 Riverside Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5818 Riverside Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5818 Riverside Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 Riverside Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5818 Riverside Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5818 Riverside Dr offer parking?
No, 5818 Riverside Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5818 Riverside Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5818 Riverside Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 Riverside Dr have a pool?
No, 5818 Riverside Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5818 Riverside Dr have accessible units?
No, 5818 Riverside Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 Riverside Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5818 Riverside Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5818 Riverside Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5818 Riverside Dr has units with air conditioning.

