CLEAN AS A WHISTLE AND READY FOR FAMILY JUST PAINTED AND NEW CARPET AND DECK REFURBISHED. A VERY NICE HOME. EAT IN KITCHEN 3 BD'S MAIN PLUS 1 ON LOWER FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM AND GREAT YARD TOO WITH FENCE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 5308 MACWOOD DR have?
Some of 5308 MACWOOD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
