All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 5308 MACWOOD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
5308 MACWOOD DR
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:35 AM

5308 MACWOOD DR

5308 Macwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5308 Macwood Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Mapledale

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
CLEAN AS A WHISTLE AND READY FOR FAMILY JUST PAINTED AND NEW CARPET AND DECK REFURBISHED. A VERY NICE HOME. EAT IN KITCHEN 3 BD'S MAIN PLUS 1 ON LOWER FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM AND GREAT YARD TOO WITH FENCE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5308 MACWOOD DR have any available units?
5308 MACWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 5308 MACWOOD DR have?
Some of 5308 MACWOOD DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5308 MACWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
5308 MACWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5308 MACWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 5308 MACWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 5308 MACWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 5308 MACWOOD DR offers parking.
Does 5308 MACWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5308 MACWOOD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5308 MACWOOD DR have a pool?
No, 5308 MACWOOD DR does not have a pool.
Does 5308 MACWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 5308 MACWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5308 MACWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5308 MACWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5308 MACWOOD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5308 MACWOOD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia