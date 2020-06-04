Welcome home to this conveniently located spacious townhouse! Updated kitchen with space for a kitchen table opens to a large private backyard. Cozy around the wood burning fireplace with friends and family in the large living room. Separate dining room off the kitchen. The upstairs boasts three large bedrooms. The master has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath with updated tile shower.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4536 BLUE JAY COURT have any available units?
4536 BLUE JAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 4536 BLUE JAY COURT have?
Some of 4536 BLUE JAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 BLUE JAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4536 BLUE JAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.