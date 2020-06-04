All apartments in Dale City
4536 BLUE JAY COURT

4536 Bluejay Court · No Longer Available
Location

4536 Bluejay Court, Dale City, VA 22193

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this conveniently located spacious townhouse! Updated kitchen with space for a kitchen table opens to a large private backyard. Cozy around the wood burning fireplace with friends and family in the large living room. Separate dining room off the kitchen. The upstairs boasts three large bedrooms. The master has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath with updated tile shower.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 BLUE JAY COURT have any available units?
4536 BLUE JAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4536 BLUE JAY COURT have?
Some of 4536 BLUE JAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 BLUE JAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4536 BLUE JAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 BLUE JAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4536 BLUE JAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4536 BLUE JAY COURT offer parking?
No, 4536 BLUE JAY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 4536 BLUE JAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4536 BLUE JAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 BLUE JAY COURT have a pool?
No, 4536 BLUE JAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4536 BLUE JAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 4536 BLUE JAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 BLUE JAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4536 BLUE JAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4536 BLUE JAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4536 BLUE JAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

