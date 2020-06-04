4536 BLUE JAY COURT

Amenities

Welcome home to this conveniently located spacious townhouse! Updated kitchen with space for a kitchen table opens to a large private backyard. Cozy around the wood burning fireplace with friends and family in the large living room. Separate dining room off the kitchen. The upstairs boasts three large bedrooms. The master has a walk-in closet and ensuite bath with updated tile shower.