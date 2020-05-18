4320 EILEEN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Remodeled 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom basement apartment. ONLY $950/MONTH. WILL RENT FAST! Available on June 27th for move in. Beautiful wood floors in open living area. Updated kitchenette with eating area and in-unit washer/dryer. The house is fantastic. 1-parking space included with rent. Great location: Located a few minutes from Rt. 95 off Dale Blvd, right down the road from Potomac Mills Mall. All major stores are in the area - Costco, Giant Food, Safeway, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Bed Bath and Beyond, etc.