Dale City, VA
4320 EILEEN COURT
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:57 PM

4320 EILEEN COURT

4320 Eileen Court · No Longer Available
Location

4320 Eileen Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Evansdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful Remodeled 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom basement apartment. ONLY $950/MONTH. WILL RENT FAST! Available on June 27th for move in. Beautiful wood floors in open living area. Updated kitchenette with eating area and in-unit washer/dryer. The house is fantastic. 1-parking space included with rent. Great location: Located a few minutes from Rt. 95 off Dale Blvd, right down the road from Potomac Mills Mall. All major stores are in the area - Costco, Giant Food, Safeway, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Home Depot, Lowe's, Bed Bath and Beyond, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4320 EILEEN COURT have any available units?
4320 EILEEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 4320 EILEEN COURT have?
Some of 4320 EILEEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4320 EILEEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4320 EILEEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4320 EILEEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4320 EILEEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 4320 EILEEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4320 EILEEN COURT offers parking.
Does 4320 EILEEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4320 EILEEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4320 EILEEN COURT have a pool?
No, 4320 EILEEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 4320 EILEEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 4320 EILEEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4320 EILEEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4320 EILEEN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4320 EILEEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4320 EILEEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

