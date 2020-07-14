All apartments in Dale City
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:29 AM

3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE

3622 Forestdale Avenue · (866) 825-7169
Location

3622 Forestdale Avenue, Dale City, VA 22193
Forestdale

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath, single-family home with a huge back yard!!! Only $1,595/month. Will rent fast. Ready for move-in. A remodeled kitchen with a lot of countertop space, a ton of cabinets, and plenty of storage in the attic. The house looks great. The house has a very private and peaceful backyard. There is a large back porch with a covered awning and a long driveway situated in a very nice neighborhood. Huge driveway for several cars. There is also plenty of curb parking that is almost always open. You and your guests will have plenty of parking available. 2-year lease. NO SMOKING in the house. NO PETS. Great location, only a few minutes from Rt. 95 off of Dale Blvd, right down the road from Potomac Mills Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE have any available units?
3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
