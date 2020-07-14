3622 FORESTDALE AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath, single-family home with a huge back yard!!! Only $1,595/month. Will rent fast. Ready for move-in. A remodeled kitchen with a lot of countertop space, a ton of cabinets, and plenty of storage in the attic. The house looks great. The house has a very private and peaceful backyard. There is a large back porch with a covered awning and a long driveway situated in a very nice neighborhood. Huge driveway for several cars. There is also plenty of curb parking that is almost always open. You and your guests will have plenty of parking available. 2-year lease. NO SMOKING in the house. NO PETS. Great location, only a few minutes from Rt. 95 off of Dale Blvd, right down the road from Potomac Mills Mall.