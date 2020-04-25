3532 BUFFALO COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Move into this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home located just a few minutes from 95. BRAND NEW KITCHEN - Stainless steel appliances, counter tops and soft close cabinets. Updated full bath. Brand new stacked washer and dryer on upper level next to bedrooms. No Carpet - Tile floors on the lower level and original hardwoods that have been refinished, on the upper. HVAC replaced 2018 and hot water heater in 2017. Great backyard with no yard work! This home also has one assigned parking spot, with 3 parking passes. Owner is a licensed agent. Apply online for a $30 application fee per applicant at https://apply.link/2W9FHoC . Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent. Credit requirement is 600 and above. Everyone 18 and older must apply. Virtual Tour - https://photos.app.goo.gl/ifKmjQmzHJwLq3V77