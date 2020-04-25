All apartments in Dale City
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

3532 BUFFALO COURT

3532 Buffalo Court · No Longer Available
Location

3532 Buffalo Court, Dale City, VA 22193
Birchdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move into this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home located just a few minutes from 95. BRAND NEW KITCHEN - Stainless steel appliances, counter tops and soft close cabinets. Updated full bath. Brand new stacked washer and dryer on upper level next to bedrooms. No Carpet - Tile floors on the lower level and original hardwoods that have been refinished, on the upper. HVAC replaced 2018 and hot water heater in 2017. Great backyard with no yard work! This home also has one assigned parking spot, with 3 parking passes. Owner is a licensed agent. Apply online for a $30 application fee per applicant at https://apply.link/2W9FHoC . Income requirement is 3x the monthly rent. Credit requirement is 600 and above. Everyone 18 and older must apply. Virtual Tour - https://photos.app.goo.gl/ifKmjQmzHJwLq3V77

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 BUFFALO COURT have any available units?
3532 BUFFALO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
What amenities does 3532 BUFFALO COURT have?
Some of 3532 BUFFALO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 BUFFALO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3532 BUFFALO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 BUFFALO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3532 BUFFALO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 3532 BUFFALO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3532 BUFFALO COURT offers parking.
Does 3532 BUFFALO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3532 BUFFALO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 BUFFALO COURT have a pool?
No, 3532 BUFFALO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3532 BUFFALO COURT have accessible units?
No, 3532 BUFFALO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 BUFFALO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3532 BUFFALO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3532 BUFFALO COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3532 BUFFALO COURT has units with air conditioning.
