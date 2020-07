3521 MOON WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NICE THREE LEVEL TOWNHOME WITH FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT! REC. ROOM HAS A FIREPLACE WITH BUILT-IN SHELVES AND WALKS OUT TO THE BACK YARD. THE MIDDLE LEVEL FEATURES A LARGE KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, PLENTY OF TABLE SPACE AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS OUT TO THE DECK FOR ENTERTAINING! UPSTAIRS, THE MASTER BEDROOM HAS A VAULTED CEILING, TWO CLOSETS AND MASTER BATH WITH JETTED TUB AND DOUBLE SINKS! TWO OTHER BEDROOMS AND A FULL BATHROOM COMPLETE THE UPPER LEVEL. GREAT LOCATION MINUTES TO I-95, COMMUTER LOTS, POTOMAC MILLS AND LOADS MORE SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS!