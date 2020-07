Amenities

all utils included recently renovated fireplace microwave internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

***Go to rear of house for entry***Basement efficiency that is approx. 17x14 with private rear entrance. Totally remodeled in March of 2019. Bathroom is beautiful! Small Fridge, Internet, all utilities included!Owner has severe allergies so no burning of any candles, incense, fires of any kind and no air fresheners can be used. Cable TV is NOT included.