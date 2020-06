Amenities

Large 5 Bed, 3 Bath, single family home. Back on the market. This home has an updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter top, & black appliances; a screened in porch; a pool (now closed for the winter); a fireplace; family room; Updated master & upstairs baths; a shed with a mower; washer dryer on lower level. Application online at Long and Foster . com View video tour here ---> https://www.dropbox.com/s/1yjbvuet3o3zaeo/20200412_133927.mp4?dl=0