14718 Cloyd Way

Beautiful and spacious 3 level single family home. - Due to COVID19 no in person visits are not permitted at this time. Video Tour available at https://youtu.be/Pha7oCdcS7o



Renters Warehouse is proud to present this 3 level single family home located in a cul de sac. This home provides a spacious open floor plan which encompasses three spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep and storage, three full bathrooms, and a kitchen that flows through to the eat in kitchen. The expansive living room opens up to a spacious formal dining room, with plenty of natural light swimming through the windows. The master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures privacy where one can enjoy their own space. Perfect for anyone, this home is ideally positioned in the neighborhood sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac. Enjoy all seasons on your front porch and entertain your family and friends in your huge backyard.$99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies. Please call/text Joe Costantini with any questions 571-501-3894 or email at j.costantini@rwdcnova.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817712)