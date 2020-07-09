All apartments in Dale City
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:48 AM

14718 Cloyd Way

Location

14718 Cloyd Way, Dale City, VA 22193

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14718 Cloyd Way · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful and spacious 3 level single family home. - Due to COVID19 no in person visits are not permitted at this time. Video Tour available at https://youtu.be/Pha7oCdcS7o

Renters Warehouse is proud to present this 3 level single family home located in a cul de sac. This home provides a spacious open floor plan which encompasses three spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for study, sleep and storage, three full bathrooms, and a kitchen that flows through to the eat in kitchen. The expansive living room opens up to a spacious formal dining room, with plenty of natural light swimming through the windows. The master bedroom, complete with walk-in closet and ensuite, ensures privacy where one can enjoy their own space. Perfect for anyone, this home is ideally positioned in the neighborhood sitting at the end of a cul-de-sac. Enjoy all seasons on your front porch and entertain your family and friends in your huge backyard.$99 move-in fee, $60 application fee & $10/month maintenance reduction fee applies. Please call/text Joe Costantini with any questions 571-501-3894 or email at j.costantini@rwdcnova.com.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14718 Cloyd Way have any available units?
14718 Cloyd Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14718 Cloyd Way currently offering any rent specials?
14718 Cloyd Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14718 Cloyd Way pet-friendly?
No, 14718 Cloyd Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 14718 Cloyd Way offer parking?
No, 14718 Cloyd Way does not offer parking.
Does 14718 Cloyd Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14718 Cloyd Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14718 Cloyd Way have a pool?
No, 14718 Cloyd Way does not have a pool.
Does 14718 Cloyd Way have accessible units?
No, 14718 Cloyd Way does not have accessible units.
Does 14718 Cloyd Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 14718 Cloyd Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14718 Cloyd Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 14718 Cloyd Way does not have units with air conditioning.
