Convenniently located townhouse on a tacked away quiet neignborwood,close to Dale Blvd, Minnieville, shops and restaurants. It features 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath and a half. laminate floors on main level, living room/dining combo, granite counter tops. Walk out basement with plenty of storage, washer and dryer. Owner will replace the windows before tenant moves in. Application fee $50 per adult applicant. One month security deposit.