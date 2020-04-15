13829 Greenwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

MASSIVE SFH WITH A POOL READY FOR THE SUMMER - Renters Warehouse proudly present this Beautiful 4 Bed/2 Bath pool home! Large kitchen with peek through breakfast bar. New floors. Spacious fully finished basement. Lots of storage space. Amazing deck and pool perfect for cookouts and entertaining! All pool maintenance is included, just bring your swimsuit! Lawn care is also included! $50 non-refundable application fee. $10 Maintenance and utility reduction fee. For showings or questions, please call Sheila @ 571-297-3635 today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5201136)