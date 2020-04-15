All apartments in Dale City
Find more places like 13829 Greenwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dale City, VA
/
13829 Greenwood Dr
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

13829 Greenwood Dr

13829 Greenwood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dale City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

13829 Greenwood Drive, Dale City, VA 22193
Glendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
MASSIVE SFH WITH A POOL READY FOR THE SUMMER - Renters Warehouse proudly present this Beautiful 4 Bed/2 Bath pool home! Large kitchen with peek through breakfast bar. New floors. Spacious fully finished basement. Lots of storage space. Amazing deck and pool perfect for cookouts and entertaining! All pool maintenance is included, just bring your swimsuit! Lawn care is also included! $50 non-refundable application fee. $10 Maintenance and utility reduction fee. For showings or questions, please call Sheila @ 571-297-3635 today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5201136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13829 Greenwood Dr have any available units?
13829 Greenwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dale City, VA.
Is 13829 Greenwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13829 Greenwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13829 Greenwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13829 Greenwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dale City.
Does 13829 Greenwood Dr offer parking?
No, 13829 Greenwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13829 Greenwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13829 Greenwood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13829 Greenwood Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13829 Greenwood Dr has a pool.
Does 13829 Greenwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 13829 Greenwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13829 Greenwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13829 Greenwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13829 Greenwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13829 Greenwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Dale City 1 BedroomsDale City 2 Bedrooms
Dale City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDale City Apartments with Parking
Dale City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAChantilly, VANorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA
Accokeek, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VAClinton, MDNeabsco, VADranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia