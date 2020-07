13325 NASSAU DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy your very own private retreat situated in park like setting almost 1/2 acre, Gorgeous Dutch Colonial with NO HOA, 3 finished levels, 5 BEDROOM 3 FULL BATHS and 2nd Kitchen in Basement. Sunroom off rear overlooking beautiful Treed Fenced In Back Yard. Three finished levels - over 3,000 finished sq ft -Large living areas - Entertain in your generously sized formal dining room or family room. This home is Perfect for entertaining and outdoor family living. Master Bedroom suite ~ Large Bedrooms ~ Elegant two-story entrance foyer - country kitchen - - deck - shed - - Backs to Parkland ~ HUGE 2- Car GARAGE with an Expansive Concrete Driveway.BASEMENT feature a FULL kitchen Setup great for an Au-Pair Suite or and extra party Kitchen. NEW Roof- Easy Access to I95, RTE 1,234, MCB Quantico, Metro bus, Park n Ride, take VRE to Ft Belvoir & Pentagon. Potomac Town Center, Wegmans, Potomac Mills Mall. Close to Commuter Lot and Bus Stop. Close to Parks