Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

WELCOME HOME! This adorable 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home will be available October 1, 2019. There is a bedroom on the main level, with a full bath. Top level includes 2 bedrooms, including the master bedroom, with 1 full bath. The basement is fully finished, with an additional half bath. Walkout to a beautiful, enormous fenced backyard. One car driveway. Lots of storage. All furniture in the photos will be removed when the owner vacates the property.