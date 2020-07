Amenities

garage recently renovated bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home in established neighborhood! True three bedrooms with two updated bathrooms home has beautiful kitchen with island, dining room, living room and beautiful large sunroom faces backyard on lower level. Upstairs bathroom has soaking tub! This home comes with lots of parking space and garage. You will love this very well taken care beautiful single family home. Thanks for showing!