2200 DEROO TRAIL

Truly ONE OF A KIND ... Almost Brand New - Log Cabin on 6.79 Acres in the TOWN of Culpeper fronting Lake Pelham and the Country Club Golf course through the woods on the other side. You can put your Kayak in the lake off of your own property. No Home Owner's Association and No Covenants. This open floor plan can accommodate a large family or would be perfect for a bed and breakfast. There are 5 bedrooms with the master bedroom being on the main floor. Master BR as a private (Trex) deck overlooking Lake Pelham & the Blue Ridge Mountains. Every bedroom in the home has its own bathroom with heated floors. The entire house (excluding the bathrooms) has Gorgeous Bamboo flooring. All bathrooms have tile flooring. Three of the full bathroom have gorgeous, rustic walk in showers. There are custom built in cabinetry in all closets and in bathrooms. The gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream. All appliances are Miele (top of the line from Germany). Stove is a 48" duel fuel with double oven, warming drawer, 6 burners, and griddle. Dishwasher is QUIET running. Refrigerator/freezer is oversized side by side with paneled doors. There is more .... a Miele gourmet coffee, expresso & cappuccino maker that is plumbed in and stationary in the cabinetry and a 53" TV that coveys. The cabinetry is all soft closing doors and drawers. All Countertops in the entire house (kitchen and all baths) are Dekton Countertops. The large mud room off of the Kitchen has built in wooded lockers for storage and doors that lead to the washer and dryer room. All wood interior walls to give you the country feeling of a true lake house. Walking upstairs you have an open loft that can be a huge sitting or game area overlooking the great room and kitchen below. Also upstairs are two bedrooms (bunk beds can convey in each) and each has its own bathroom, media/movie room that has surround sound wired in ceiling and walls for the perfect movie night. Off of the media room is a private office that is large enough for two desks and is hardwired for the internet which is XFINITY. There is an 85" TV in the great room and the media/movie room, both convey. The other TV's in the home also convey for a total of 5. The basement is completely finished with a kitchenette area with refrigerator and microwave, an absolutely gorgeous family room with stone under the windows to match the outside and large windows for views of the Lake. Built in bench with planed wood shelve around half of the family room. Au pair suite in the basement with massive bathroom completely tiled and custom built ins . Second bedroom in the basement has a "Murphy" bed that conveys and its own bathroom in that room as well. The hobby room could be used as an additional bedroom but does not have a window. Large entry foyer in basement (at walkout door) with custom built in lockers, storage closet, and room for additional storage, table and chairs or whatever you would want to do. A path has been cleared through the woods to the Lake and the Kayak with paddles conveys. An added bonus is a kids tree house that will stay with the property as well. Outside of the home was recently stained. There is another Trex deck off of the sun room overlooking the lake as well. Kohler generator built in that will run the entire first floor including heat & air should the electric go out. Construction was recently completed and the yard/grass is coming along but not in a mature state just yet. This location is perfect because the internet is superb and you are in town (across the street from the hospital). This is so private that you feel like you are in the country but still have the in town amenities/convenience.